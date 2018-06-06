0 Tennessee firefighter comforts young girl after crash, heartwarming photo goes viral

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - It's a story that will warm your heart.

One Tennessee fire fighter is going viral for what he did. According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, Captain Chris Blazek just got back to the firehouse Saturday, June 2, after responding to a house fire and was in the shower when he and the Engine 6 crew were called to a car wreck.

The crash involved two cars. One of the cars had a pregnant mother and her three small children, who were in the back seat.

The children aged from four months to seven years old. Both of the older girls were fine, but the youngest baby was screaming hysterically.

Blazek took the baby out of the car seat and did a quick physical exam to make sure the child was okay.

“She immediately laid her head on my shoulder. Shortly after that, I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend. She immediately fell asleep in my arms,” Blazek wrote on the Chattanooga Fire Department Facebook page.

The mother was taken to the hospital for treatment and the Engine 6 firefighters stayed with the children until they were turned over to family members.

"It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job," Blazek said.

Great work Captain Blazek!

