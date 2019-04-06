0 Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announces reinstatement of paper TN Ready testing

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that he is temporarily reinstating paper TN Ready testing for students in the upcoming school year.

The governor said the move will allow the new vendor one year to establish an accountable, long-term solution to fixing the troubled test.

Shelby County educators told FOX13 that students will benefit from the paper-based test.

They said it will give students a better opportunity to change answers and also better accuracy to determine areas students are lacking in.

In 2019-20, students will take a break from taking TN Ready on computers.

“I don’t think testing will end, but the purpose in which you use testing will change,” said Keith Williams, of the Memphis Shelby County Association.

Williams said paper testing will give students a chance at getting better scores.

It’s not as factual as the computer. Once they see it on the computer they do not go back,” Williams said. “I think just in the computer, the advantage from the paper would be is it’s hands on.

“With the computer to students, it’s more like them playing a game.”

The vendor who currently provides the software for the TN Ready test is a company called Questar.

In 2018, Questar provided the software to the state when the TN Ready exam kept thousands of students from taking the exam on time.

This is the last year Questar will provide the test.

On Monday, students will begin the online version of the test.

According to the governor’s office, all of the districts in Tennessee have met the criteria for technical readiness to give the test next week.

