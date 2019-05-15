MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that he will not intervene in the execution of Don Johnson scheduled for Thursday.
Johnson, 68, is from Memphis. He is set to die by lethal injection on Thursday. He was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie Johnson.
Several religious leaders have urged Lee to grant Johnson clemency, saying he experienced a religious conversion and now ministers to other prisoners.
Lee released the following statement regarding Johnson’s request for clemency:
“After a prayerful and deliberate consideration of Don Johnson‘s request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and will not be intervening.”
