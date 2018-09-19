Tennessee high school students pepper sprayed during fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: (10 a.m.)
Four students will be charged after one student used their personal pepper spray at a Nashville high school on Wednesday.
The fight broke out at Whites Creek High School at about 8:40 a.m.
Both Metro Nashville Police and Metro Nashville Schools said a student pepper-sprayed other students.
No one was transported to the hospital and the school reports no injuries.
All four students will be charged accordingly and are being transported to a juvenile detention center.
