  • Tennessee high school students pepper sprayed during fight

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) —

    Four students will be charged after one student used their personal pepper spray at a Nashville high school on Wednesday.

    The fight broke out at Whites Creek High School at about 8:40 a.m.

    Both Metro Nashville Police and Metro Nashville Schools said a student pepper-sprayed other students.

    No one was transported to the hospital and the school reports no injuries.

    All four students will be charged accordingly and are being transported to a juvenile detention center.

