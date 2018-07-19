Tennessee Highway Patrol competing to win the "Best Looking Cruiser Award"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is competing to win the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" in a contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).
The contest has many participants, including state highway patrols and state police organizations from all over the country.
“This is a fun and unique opportunity to showcase our cruisers. We are always looking for new methods to bring attention to the importance of highway safety in Tennessee,” Colonel Dereck Stewart said.
The patrol car that was submitted for the competition was their 2018 Ford Explorer Interceptor Sport Utility Vehicles with their new Bell 429 rescue helicopter hovering overhead taken by THP's Traffic Incident Management Track in Nashville.
They can only win if they receive votes. Supporters can vote on Facebook from July 18 through July 25 by clicking like on the individual Tennessee photo on the AAST page.
