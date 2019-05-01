Tennessee Highway Patrol cracks down on distracted driving with special operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From coast to coast, state police departments are cracking down on distracted driving. FOX13 has learned the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated nearly 197,000 distracted driving crashes from 2010 through 2019.
In Shelby County, the THP recently cracked down on distracted driving just three weeks ago because people behind the wheel do not always give their undivided attention to the rules of the road.
Memphis driver Doris Wilks told FOX13 she has seen drivers “texting, on the phone, doing all odd things.”
Wilks supports the recent national campaign by state police, including the THP to crack down on distracted drivers.
Wilks had a close call herself when a driver was “not paying attention and they were swerving from lane to lane.”
Three weeks ago, Shelby County law enforcement and the THP launched ‘Operation Incognito,’ which they do twice a year to target distracted driving locally.
According to data, FOX13 obtained from the THP, 70 drivers were cited for not paying full attention and two motorists got cited for not wearing their seat belts. Last year’s effort resulted in 111 citations.
The THP said the numbers were down year to year in April of 2018 and 2019 because the operation was done a smaller scale, but still consider it a success.
As for the people caught and cited for driving distracted, Wilks thinks they should be punished and given a fine perhaps because of the danger they create.
“If you were them, they would want you to be responsible for what happened, so might as well make them responsible for what they do,” Wilks said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}