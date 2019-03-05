0 Tennessee Highway Patrol using predictive analytics to drive down number of fatal accidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In 2018, a record number of people lost their lives in car crashes on Memphis and Shelby County roads.

Those figures prompted the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Memphis to take action to cut down on those deaths.

FOX13 has learned the result has been a 50 percent drop in the number of fatal accidents.

"You get behind a car and they are weaving all over the road," said THP Lt. William Futrell.

Futrell and other troopers patrol the roads every day and night looking to stop dangerous drivers.

"They are doing this motion here, just got to figure out what is going on here," said Futrell.

In 2018, Shelby County and Memphis roads had a record number of 151 fatalities.

That is higher than 120 deadly crashes in 2017 and much higher than the 136 fatal accidents in 2016.

Futrell believes the reasons for the increase can vary.

"More cars on the road, more distracted driving going on even though we educated people not to do it," Futrell said.

To drive down those numbers, THP put new emphasis on education, enforcement and visibility.

So far, the effort seems to be working as troopers focus on I-40 and I-240, US 64 and 51, the heavily traveled roads and highways.

"Right now, Shelby County is setting at 16 fatalities. Last year this time we had 31, so it is working," said Futrell.

FOX13 also learned THP has reprogrammed software called predictive analytics.

Once used to predict where drunk drivers might travel, troopers now use it to analyze where a fatal crash might happen and deploy manpower to the area.

So far, the early data looks promising.

But a fatal crash that took one life and injured three Saturday night in Lakeland acts as a reminder that the numbers of crashes and number of victims can move in the wrong direction.

"Loss of life is at stake if we don't do something," said Futrell.

