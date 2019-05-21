Tennessee House Speaker Casada announces resignation

Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is stepping down.
Casada sent FOX13 the following statement,
“When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as Speaker so that I can help facilitate a smooth transition.”
Casada had been dogged by calls to resign since it was revealed he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies. In brushing aside calls to step down, the embattled official has said he has changed and released an action plan designed to build trust among his peers.
Last night, Tennessee House Republicans cast a vote of no-confidence in the speaker.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
