  • Tennessee house votes to remove $250,000 from Memphis budget after statue removal

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    TENNESSEE - The Tennessee State House voted to remove $250,000 from the state's budget that was earmarked for the city of Memphis, according to the public relations rep for Tennessee house democrats. 

    This comes after two confederate statues were removed last year.

    The house debated the $37.5 billion state budget Tuesday.

    We will keep you updated on this story when additional information is available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee house votes to remove $250,000 from Memphis budget after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies searching for endangered 9-year-old taken from school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Memphis man who attacked, kidnapped woman refuses to say where…

  • Headline Goes Here

    TNReady problems blamed on 'deliberate attack'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee mom found tied up in woods, baby in nearby abandoned car