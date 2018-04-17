Tennessee house votes to remove $250,000 from Memphis budget after statue removal

TENNESSEE - The Tennessee State House voted to remove $250,000 from the state's budget that was earmarked for the city of Memphis, according to the public relations rep for Tennessee house democrats.
This comes after two confederate statues were removed last year.
The house debated the $37.5 billion state budget Tuesday.
We will keep you updated on this story when additional information is available.
