Tennessee inmate claims he 'doesn't have anything' as bag of Fentanyl hangs from buttocks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville inmate claimed he "didn't have anything on him" as a bag of pink Fentanyl was hanging from his buttocks.
Kenneth A Johnson is facing news charges of assault and possession of contraband in a penal institution after the ordeal on Jan. 5.
According to police affidavits and a jail incident report, Johnson was being searched on suspicion of contraband.
Reports said Johnson was non-compliant and kept stating that he "didn't have anything" despite officers reporting that a plastic bag was sticking out from between his butt cheeks.
Officers administered pepper spray to Johnson's face area and buttocks area and were able to remove the substances, which turned out to be tobacco and pink Fentanyl.
At one point, an officer went to reach for one of the baggies and Johnson is accused of stepping on that officer's hand.
