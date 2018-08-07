Tennessee inmate moved to death watch days before execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee inmate set to be executed on Aug. 9 has been moved to death watch.
Billy Ray Irick was moved to death watch at 11:30 p.m. Monday night, per Tennessee Department of Corrections protocol.
"During this period, the offender is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where he or she is under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers," TDOC said.
Only visitors on Irick's official visitors list will be able to meet with him at the prison. The visits are all non-contact.
Irick was sentenced to death after his 1986 conviction for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old child.
On Monday, a majority of the Tennessee Supreme Court denied Irick a stay of execution pending the resolution of his appeal to the state's lethal injection protocol. Irick's execution is the state's first scheduled execution in almost nine years.
