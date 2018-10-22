Tennessee inmate serving time for robbery escapes

The Tennessee Department of Corrections is asking for help to find a missing inmate.
Correctional Officers discovered that Terry Mason had not returned from his place of employment.
After speaking with staff at his assigned worksite, they realized he was gone.
Security measures were put into place and local law enforcement is aware of the situation. At this time, investigators are following active leads and search efforts are underway.
Mason is currently serving active sentences for robberies in Shelby County.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.
