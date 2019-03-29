Tennessee lawmaker accused of inappropriate contact out as chair of subcommittee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Representative David Byrd has been asked and has agreed to step down as Chair of the House Education Administration Subcommittee.
Speaker Glen Casada's office confirmed the move in a statement to WZTV.
“Following discussions with members of the House and after careful consideration, I have formally asked Representative Byrd to step down from his position as Chairman of the House Education Administration Subcommittee. Representative Byrd agrees that this is the best path forward in ensuring the House of Representatives can focus on the issues that truly matter to all Tennesseans. This decision is based on input from members and to continue the orderly operations of the House. I thank Representative Byrd for agreeing to serve in this position, and I am confident this body will be even stronger moving forward.” - Speaker Glen Casada
Rep. Byrd has battled allegations he had inappropriate contact with three of his former high school basketball players in Wayne County.
Byrd has denied the allegations, previously issuing a statement which in part questioned the students' motives.
"One must question the motives of these three former students out of the hundreds of students I have coached. Conduct over 30 years ago is difficult, at best, to recall, but as a Christian, I have said and I will repeat that if I hurt or emotionally upset any of my students I am truly sorry and apologize."
Earlier this month, some lawmakers expressed their frustration with Byrd being given the Chair position.
Representative Gloria Johnson told WZTV, "It's not even rubbing it in the face. I'm a 27-year teacher. It is horrific to me."
