0 Tennessee lawmakers push for college athletes to get paid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Tennessee continue to push for college athletes to get paid.

The NCAA recently announced it will look into its rules on college athletes on making money for the use of their image and likeness.

The first time this topic went before the house and senate it was voted down.

Now new legislation is back on the table.

FOX13 spoke with State Representative Antonio Parkinson who said its now time for players to get a piece of the pie.

"This is like the pimp game. They are paying these athletes as little as possible and making as much money as possible. Telling them they can't even sell a jersey and get them something to eat. That's what pimps do to prostitutes," said Parkinson.

Tuesday the NCAA Board of Governors announced their vote to permit college athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.

Just a month ago, California became the first state to allow college athletes to profit from their athletic careers.

The governor of California signed the "Fair Play Act." Something Representative Parkinson tried to do back in 2013.

"The lobby's for the university rose up and pushed the members to vote against it. Apparently it was the right thing to do. You see what is happening in California. They got theirs passed. We already filed legislation this year that we are going to run in January to do the same thing again," said Parkinson.

Attorney Carlee McCullough has a long-standing history with entertainment law, and looked into the language of the NCAA's statement, the rights of the college athletes and state laws.

"Until the NCAA refines into the nuts and bolts of what the rules are going to be, at this point we all have to proceed with cautions. So we don’t do anything that makes these players ineligible. State law will trump that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re not in violation of NCAA rules and regulations," said McCullough.

Attorney Christopher Kelley said EA Sports are considering bringing back its NCAA football franchise game, but that could also cost.

"If they were to bring that game back they could potentially release fosters featured past players. If they do that and profit from it and make money that may lead to reparations to past players," said Kelley.

And as for critics who question whether amateur athlete should be paid, Parkinson said, "it is just a use of a word that they’re defining. These college athletes are still generating billions of dollars for them. What do they say about that? What word do they want to use for that? If they are amateurs then y'all stop making money off of them also."

