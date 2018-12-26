  • Tennessee man accused of beating 6-year-old girl with selfie stick, police say

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Tennessee said a man beat his 6-year-old daughter with a selfie stick after the girl broke it.

    WZTV obtained a police report that said 28-year-old Aaron Moore, of Nashville, has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse. 

    Police said the girl and her siblings were visiting Moore when she accidentally broke the selfie stick.

    A police report said Moore then beat the girl with the broken device, leaving welts across her back. 

    The girl's siblings told police they witnessed the attack, and the children's mother reported the attack to authorities.

