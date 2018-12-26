Tennessee man accused of beating 6-year-old girl with selfie stick, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Tennessee said a man beat his 6-year-old daughter with a selfie stick after the girl broke it.
WZTV obtained a police report that said 28-year-old Aaron Moore, of Nashville, has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse.
Police said the girl and her siblings were visiting Moore when she accidentally broke the selfie stick.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Memphis daycare on Christmas
- New Tennessee laws in 2019 will impact Sunday liquors sales, elections, abortion and more
- Deputies search for escaped inmate on the run in Arkansas
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A police report said Moore then beat the girl with the broken device, leaving welts across her back.
The girl's siblings told police they witnessed the attack, and the children's mother reported the attack to authorities.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}