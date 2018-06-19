Tennessee man accused of taking upskirt photo of mom shopping at Kroger with daughter

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Middle Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly taking a picture up a woman's skirt at a grocery store.
The Dickson County Police Department said 50-year-old Scott Brown of White Bluff has been charged with unlawful photographing after taking the up-skirt photo of a woman shopping with her 4-year-old daughter in Kroger.
The woman told police she was alerted to Brown's actions after another customer told her he took the photo while she was leaning over to get an item out of the freezer section.
Brown, described as wearing overalls, a red shirt, and a ball cap, allegedly knelt down and took the photos.
Brown was captured on video taking the photo before going to the store's pharmacy section. Police were able to identify Brown via the pharmacy records.
Police said Brown turned himself in to police on Saturday and investigators are conducting a forensic examination of his cell phone.
Detective Katrena Pulley of DPD is working to determine if Brown took photos or video of any other women at the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call (615) 441-9573.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}