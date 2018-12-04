Tennessee man arrested after girlfriend's corpse found in his home

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee man has been arrested after investigators found the corpse of his live-in girlfriend on the floor of their home.
Deputies got a request to check on the welfare of a woman after her family members said they hadn't heard from her in a long time.
Officers found her body on the floor of the middle Tennessee home.
After an investigation, it was determined that she was dead for several weeks or months.
Investigations will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Robert C. Mark was arrested and charged with one count Abuse of a Corpse. He's was booked on a $750,000 bond.
