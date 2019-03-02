  • Tennessee man arrested after impregnating 13-year-old girl, police say

    Updated:

    A man was arrested in Nashville for 10 counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to WZTV.

    The rape victim is a 13-year-old who is 33 weeks pregnant, according to a police affidavit. 

    The girl was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, where police interviewed a man who came to visit her.

    Police arrested 29-year-old Erick Rojas after he admitted to having intercourse with the juvenile at least 10 times between late spring and early summer of 2018 in Davidson County, according to the affidavit.

    Rojas is in the Davidson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories