Tennessee man arrested after shooting, killing his 2 dogs in own backyard, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he shot and killed his two dogs in his backyard.
Christopher Lee Foutch, 39, intentionally shot and killed both dogs on Sunday, a police release said.
Police said the dogs were shot to death in the 100 block of Crosby Drive in Hendersonville.
Foutch is being charged with two counts of animal cruelty. His court date is set for Jan. 9.
Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
