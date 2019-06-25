  • Tennessee man arrested for raping child every night for 3 years, police say

    PARSONS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A middle Tennessee man has been arrested for raping a child every night for three years, according to police.

    William Paul Godwin, 58, is charged with four counts of rape of a child and one count of continuous rape of a child, Tennessee River Valley News reported

    According to court documents, Godwin started raping the child when she was 5-years-old and continued until she was 8-years-old. Warrants obtained by TRVN said that Godwin "forced a child to have sexual intercourse with him every night."

    The victim told investigators that she was "sexually assaulted every night for three years."

    Godwin is being held in Decatur County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

