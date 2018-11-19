  • Tennessee man behind bars for church fire

    By: Courtney Mickens

    POLK COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee man is behind bars after a church fire at the Mercy Tabernacle Church in Benton.

    Jon David Hembree, 32, has been indicted and arrested on an arson charge.

    Investigators say the Bradley County man caused the church fire in the early morning hours of August 15.

    November 5, Hembree was indicted on one count of arson. He was arrested Monday after turning himself in.

    Hembree has been booked and arrested on a $15,000 bond.

