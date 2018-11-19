Tennessee man charged for church fire

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee man is behind bars after a church fire at the Mercy Tabernacle Church in Benton.
Jon David Hembree, 32, has been indicted and arrested on an arson charge.
Investigators say the Bradley County man caused the church fire in the early morning hours of August 15.
November 5, Hembree was indicted on one count of arson. He was arrested Monday after turning himself in.
Hembree has been booked and arrested on a $15,000 bond.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release details of murder case involving man who barricaded himself inside Memphis home
- Victim identified after 4 people shot, 1 killed during party in Mississippi
- Shelby County deputies seize drugs, vehicles; 43 arrested during crime saturation operation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}