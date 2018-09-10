Tennessee man charged with murder, dismemberment of wife

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man has been charged in the murder and dismemberment of his wife, according to police documents.
James Rick McCoy, 54, is charged in the weekend slaying of his wife, Lisa Jones McCoy, 46.
According to the arrest affidavit, McCoy allegedly cut off his wife's legs in an attempt to dispose of her body.
Police said they believe the homicide happened late Saturday night inside the couple's home. The couple's son was inside the home at the time of the murder.
Police found the woman's body shot several times in the head.
After the murder, the criminal complaint said the house had been cleaned and some evidence destroyed. Police believe they have found the murder weapon.
McCoy was arrested early Sunday morning and did not resist arrest.
He's facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and domestic violence.
