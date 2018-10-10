Tennessee man charged with taking inappropriate photos of underage girls, TBI says

A Dyersburg man was arrested for of taking inappropriate photographs of a minor, TBI said.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Zachery Ryan Permenter on April 20th.
During the course of the investigation, Agent said they found information that Permenter took inappropriate photographs of an underage female on a number of occasions. The photos were taken over a two-year span.
The Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments and charged Permenter with 15 counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
On Tuesday, Permenter turned himself into TBI Agents.
He was booked into jail on $10,000 bond.
