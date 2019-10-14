Tennessee man drowns at Florida beach, officials say

ORLANDO, Florida - A Tennessee man was pronounced dead after lifeguards tried to rescue him at a Florida beach.
The 43-year-old man, who has not been identified, was pulled to shore in Ormond Beach, Florida.
After he was taken out of the water, lifeguards immediately started CPR.
He was then rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.
FOX13 is working to learn which part of Tennessee the man was from.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people, including 3 children, killed in crash Sunday morning on I-269, officials say
- DMX cancels show at Landers Center, checks himself into rehab
- Man spends 11 months on warrant list before arrested, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}