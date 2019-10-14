  • Tennessee man drowns at Florida beach, officials say

    ORLANDO, Florida - A Tennessee man was pronounced dead after lifeguards tried to rescue him at a Florida beach. 

    The 43-year-old man, who has not been identified, was pulled to shore in Ormond Beach, Florida. 

    After he was taken out of the water, lifeguards immediately started CPR. 

    He was then rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive. 

    FOX13 is working to learn which part of Tennessee the man was from. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

