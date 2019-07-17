Tennessee man indicted in connection with child rape case, TBI says

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee man was indicted in connection with a child rape investigation in Lake County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Austin Brewer was indicted after a months-long investigation into the rape of a child.
According to TBI, Brewer, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a “young female family member” at a home in Lake County.
Investigators said the alleged sexual assault happened between the months of July and September 2017.
They did not specify how many times Brewer is accused of sexually assaulting the victim.
A grand jury indicted Brewer on two counts of rape of a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery under 13, and two counts of incest.
Brewer is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
