Tennessee man killed after semi-truck crashes into home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police said the investigation continues into why a semi-truck rolled into a Nashville man's home Thursday, killing him.
Police said 46-year-old David Davis, his wife, and two grandchildren were home at the time when the tractor-trailer rolled into Davis's home across the street and killed him.
His wife said Davis was on the phone prior to the crash.
Employees said they were loading a large paver onto the trailer when it began rolling towards the Cherokee Avenue home.
Jarrett Companies issued the following statement:
We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. This gentleman and his family will remain in our thoughts and prayers.
At this time, we have no further comment until a full investigation is completed by our Safety Coordinator as well as all government agencies involved.
