Tennessee man sentenced to 100 months over stolen firearm possession

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ark. - A Mid-South man has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and stolen firearm.
Lauderdale County deputies received information that Louis Driver was involved in a burglary where several firearms were stolen.
An investigation led law enforcement to Driver's residence.
After searching the home, police found Driver in a bedroom. Investigators also found a pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, which was stolen during the burglary.
Driver was on parole at the time. He admitted to possessing the firearm.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant released the following.
“This defendant has a long criminal history of felony and misdemeanor convictions involving violence, drug possession, and property damage, and was on parole for felony drug offenses when he was found in possession of a stolen firearm from a home burglary…”
