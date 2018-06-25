Tennessee man shot on basketball court dies, police search for two suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Police are searching for two gunmen responsible for the murder of a 25-year-old on a basketball court.
Police said Anthony Dewayne Breadfort Jr. was found wounded at the basketball court of Oakwood Park in Nashville on June 2.
Breadfort was conscious at the time police arrived but he died nine days later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Two suspects identified by witnesses were said to be males in their 20s.
Police are still working to determine motive and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
