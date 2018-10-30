0 Tennessee man stabbed by man who was cheating with his girlfriend, police say

LAKELAND, Tenn. - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Lakeland Monday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell Hamilton, 54, stabbed the victim after getting into a dispute with him.

But the victim initiated the argument – over his girlfriend.

According to a police affidavit, Hamilton was going to take his trash out at the Econo Lodge hotel when the victim’s girlfriend stopped and started talking to him.

The victim – Christopher Dougherty – was in the parking lot of the hotel when police said he saw the two talking.

Deputies said Hamilton and the woman were involved in an “intimate relationship,” and Dougherty had found out about it previously.

Dougherty told Hamilton to stop talking to his girlfriend, and a fight ensued, the affidavit said.

The two men began fighting near the dumpster, and after the “third physical confrontation,” Dougherty appeared to try to leave by opening the door of his girlfriend’s vehicle.

At that point, deputies said Hamilton took out a knife and made a “lunging/stabbing motion toward” the victim.

Dougherty then left the scene and ran to a local fire station, where he called police.

He was taken to Regional One in stable condition.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim’s girlfriend said Hamilton was still inside the hotel.

Police said they found Hamilton inside his room with the knife still in his possession. They found the knife, along with the shirt Dougherty was wearing during the incident.

Hamilton was taken into custody, and he is being charged with aggravated assault.

