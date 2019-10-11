Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder, TBI says

PARIS, Tenn. - A pair is in custody after one is wanted for attempted murder.
Rodney Wilson, 24, of Paris, Tenn., was taken into custody early this morning in Corinth, Miss., for charges of attempted second degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Wilson had been on the run since yesterday.
He was believed to be with Shelby Potts, also of Paris. Potts was wanted for accessory, and she was taken into custody Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother demands answers after her son was jumped 3 times at Melrose High
- Two people facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing gun at infant
- Man rapes woman and tries to kill her with roach spray, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}