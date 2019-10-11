  • Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder, TBI says

    PARIS, Tenn. - A pair is in custody after one is wanted for attempted murder.

    Rodney Wilson, 24, of Paris, Tenn., was taken into custody early this morning in Corinth, Miss., for charges of attempted second degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

    Wilson had been on the run since yesterday. 

    He was believed to be with Shelby Potts, also of Paris. Potts was wanted for accessory, and she was taken into custody Thursday. 

