0 Tennessee man who beat leukemia at St. Jude graduates from college

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A Tennessee man who beat leukemia at St. Jude Children’s Hospital has now gone on to graduate college.

WZTV first introduced viewers to Ty Waggoner in 2015 when he was fresh out of high school.

Now, more than a decade after beating acute mylogenous leukemia, Ty has graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I think about it every day, every morning. You can't help but think about it... what could have been," Ty's dad Lee said in a previous interview. "My heart breaks for the parents who don't have children who are here today, but there are so many more stories like Ty's. The kids that do make it and he made it because of St. Jude."

Ty was diagnosed in July 2006 and had a bone marrow transplant November 2006.

"No other hospital would have done for me what they did for me," Ty said. "I was in such bad shape when I showed up and I didn't have much of chance of making it, but St. Jude looked at me and said, 'Hey, we're going to try.' That's one thing St. Jude will do.

“They'll try, and they'll try, and they'll try to save someone's life no matter how much money or how much time it takes. They'll try to save kids' lives."

Now, Ty is doing well as a college graduate.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.