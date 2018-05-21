  • Tennessee mom arrested for smoking crack in McDonald's parking lot with child in back seat

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A Nashville mom has been charged with child endangerment after police say she was smoking crack in a car while her 6-year-old son was in the back seat.

    Police say Kisha Whaley was observed parking her car at a McDonald's restaurant where she was met by three other people who entered the car.

    An officer said Whaley was observed smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe and approached the vehicle. Inside, the officer says several syringes, a crack pipe, and 4 grams of cocaine were found.

    Whaley allegedly told the officer she gave two of the other individuals heroin, which they shot up in the McDonald's bathroom. She also admitted to smoking crack in the car and to having .5 grams of crack in her bra.

    The officer says Whaley's child was in the back seat as everything took place and a run of her records found she was driving on a revoked license. All five adults who were in the car at the time were arrested.

