0 Tennessee mom found tied up in woods, baby in nearby abandoned car

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. - Investigators in two west Tennessee counties are searching for the suspects who abducted a mother and her baby before dumping them at the end of a rural dead-end road.

The woman was found tied up in a wooded area at the end of Currie Road in Brownsville. Her baby was inside an abandoned car a few yards away.

Investigators said they were abducted from Madison County, which is 30 minutes away, on Friday night.

FOX13 spoke to the man who stumbled upon the abandoned car.

“I told my cousin I’m fixing to call the police,” he said. “Something doesn’t seem right.”

We are not identifying the man who found the vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the car with a baby in the backseat. The child’s mother was found tied up in a field just a few yards away, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“The ambulance came and I saw a girl and a little baby in the back of an ambulance,” the man told FOX13.

Law enforcement said the mother and child are going to be ok.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information that can help, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

