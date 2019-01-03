Tennessee officials offering free kits to test radon levels inside homes

The Tennessee Department of Environment wants families to have a safe New Year.
Governor Bill Haslam declared January 2019 to be “Radon Action Month.”
One in five Tennessee homes tests high for radon. A high level of radon can be equal to smoking four packs of cigarettes a day.
The state is offering free testing kits to families. For more information on those kits, click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teen shot to death while on his way to visit family in Shelby County, police say
- ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Memphis police in connection with violent carjacking
- Former UofM basketball player wanted by deputies, accused of attacking girlfriend at grocery store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The state is also partnering with fitness centers and health facilities to help get the word out about radon, making information available at various locations. They include:
- Downtown Nashville YMCA, 1000 Church St., Nashville
- Bellevue YMCA, 8101 Hwy. 100, Nashville
- Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, 1840 Meadowview Pkwy., Kingsport
- Lifestyle Fitness Center, 316 Marketplace Dr., Johnson City
- Gold;s Gym, 106 Carriage House Dr., Jackson
According to the American Cancer Society, “being exposed to radon for a long period of time can lead to lung cancer.”
Radon gas breaks down into tiny radioactive elements that can lodge in the lining of the lungs, giving off radiation, which can damage lung cells and potentially lead to lung cancer.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}