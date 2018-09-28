0 Tennessee officials react to shooting death of prominent Memphis city leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A prominent Memphis city leader was shot and killed Thursday night in Downtown Memphis.

MPD said the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Front Street.

The victim was identified by city officials as Phil Trenary, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Trenary served as the CEO since 2014 and was a large player in the development of the City of Memphis.

Several officials and leaders from around the state of Tennessee took to social media and otherwise to issue statements of condolences and shock after hearing of Trenary's death.

Greater Memphis Chamber

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland .

Like many of you, I'm shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary, a leader in our community. More than anything in these hours, my thoughts are with his family and his Chamber colleagues. I'm in close contact with MPD, which is leading a thorough investigation. https://t.co/rkl6XRPMyZ — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 28, 2018

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

It’s hard to learn of the passing of Phil Trenary, someone who made so many contributions during his life. He made his mark in business and in service. And right down to his core, he believed in our community’s potential. I will pray for his family. This is a terrible loss. — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 28, 2018

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

Our hearts are broken with the news of the loss of Phil Trenary. Phil has been a wonderful friend to Crissy and me and a great advocate for Memphis. Our hearts go out to his family and his associates and the Memphis community.

Tennessee Rep. Antonio Parkinson

@PhilTrenary sometimes you have those friends that you have fought with, learned from and gained a mutual respect and love for. We talked yesterday, we planned to hang out and you were coming to the Block Party this weekend. Now you're gone. Praying for the Trenary family. — Antonio Parkinson (@TNRepParkinson) September 28, 2018

Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley

Phil Trenary wasn’t just the leader of the Memphis Regional Chamber, he was Memphis. I considered him a friend and an extraordinary champion for our community. My heart and prayers are with his beautiful family. There are few words to express a loss of this magnitude. - Mark pic.twitter.com/WGTa4t4isL — Mark Billingsley (@GermantownMarkB) September 28, 2018

We will continue to update this story as needed.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.