  • Tennessee officials react to shooting death of prominent Memphis city leader

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A prominent Memphis city leader was shot and killed Thursday night in Downtown Memphis. 

    MPD said the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Front Street. 

    The victim was identified by city officials as Phil Trenary, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber. 

    Trenary served as the CEO since 2014 and was a large player in the development of the City of Memphis.  

    Several officials and leaders from around the state of Tennessee took to social media and otherwise to issue statements of condolences and shock after hearing of Trenary's death. 

    Greater Memphis Chamber 

    Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

    Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

    Our hearts are broken with the news of the loss of Phil Trenary. Phil has been a wonderful friend to Crissy and me and a great advocate for Memphis. Our hearts go out to his family and his associates and the Memphis community.

    Tennessee Rep. Antonio Parkinson

    Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley

     

    We will continue to update this story as needed. 

