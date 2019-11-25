  • Tennessee pedestrian bridge transformed into vibrant Christmas tunnel

    By: Courtney Mickens

    GATLINBURG, Tenn. - We're not skipping Thanksgiving... but we're REALLY excited about these beautiful Christmas decorations in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

    Thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and festive decorations cover the SkyBridge attraction in middle Tennessee.

    A spokesperson for the bridge said 'Lights Over Gatlinburg' will transform America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge into a tunnel of vibrant lights.

    This event runs from November 25 to January 31. If you bring a packaged toy to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smokey Mountains, you'll get $4 off admission until December 16.

    To purchase tickets, go to the SkyLift Park ticket office or visit gatlinburgskylift.com/lights.

