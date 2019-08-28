Tennessee police officer charged with assault, accused of ‘repeatedly' striking man while handcuffed

A police officer in Tennessee is facing assault charges after being accused of "repeatedly" striking a man in the back while he was handcuffed.
According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Amanda Wofe – who is an officer with the Westmoreland Police Department – turned herself in to authorities and was charged with one count of assault after an incident in early August.
It started with an investigation into use of excessive force, but that quickly changed.
Officials said the alleged assault happened during a traffic stop on Aug. 7.
During the stop, TBI said a passenger who had active warrants got out of the vehicle and ran away. After a brief chase, the man was handcuffed.
TBI said an investigation into the incident determined that Wolfe, 26, "repeatedly struck" the suspect in the back while he was "handcuffed and compliant."
The extent of the man's injuries is unclear.
According to investigators, Wolfe was booked into the Sumner County Jail and released on her own recognizance.
