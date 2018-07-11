MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three Tennessee men were arrested after a 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot five times.
Around 8 p.m. on July 4th, officers responded to a shooting call at the Savannah, Tennessee Dodge Store in the 600 block of Wayne Rd. The pregnant woman was shot multiple times on the scene, according to TVRNews.
She was then taken to a Memphis hospital and continued to be treated.
July 5th, Lakeevan Barnes was charged and arrested with one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Lakeevan Barnes - above
After a deeper investigation Demark Atkins, Antonio Adams, and Tana Camp were developed as suspects in the shooting.
Monday night, all three individuals turned themselves in.
Tana Camp, Demark Atkins, Antonio Adams - above
Atkins is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.
Adams is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony. He has a bond of $2 million.
Camp has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit first degree murder and has a $25,000 bond.
All three were booked in the Hardin County Jail.
