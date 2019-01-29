Tennessee sex offender arrested for 23rd time after exposing privates to woman, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A registered sex offender has been arrested for the 23rd time after police said he exposed himself to a woman near a gas station.
Mario Frederick, 36, was arrested for indecent exposure after this latest incident on Tuesday.
A woman in her 20s told Clarksville Police she was near a gas station along North Riverside Drive when a man got out of his car with his sweatpants pulled down and exposed himself to her.
That suspect left the scene but was later located at another gas station along Ashland City Road and identified as Frederick – a registered sex offender with multiple arrests in Tennessee.
Frederick has arrests dating back to 2008. He was arrested 23 times for indecent exposure, violation of the sex offender registry or exploiting a minor by electronic means, according to a background check obtained by WZTV.
Frederick's primary address is listed in Hermitage, but a secondary address said he lives in Clarksville.
Frederick's latest bond was set at $10,000. He was booked early Tuesday morning and was released about an hour and a half later.
Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor.
Police are urging anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Frederick to call their local police station.
