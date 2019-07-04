0 Tennessee state health department using cartoon campaign to spread awareness about immunizations

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Health is taking a new approach to spreading awareness about immunizations.

The state launched a $400,000 campaign this summer.

Memphis-based advertising agency Sullivan created the campaign.

Staff said they wanted to rebrand how we talk about viruses and vaccines, so they created cartoon characters explaining how dangerous they can be.

In one of the ads, the HPV virus commercial said, “Hey, I’m a giver that’s part of being HPV. My specialty? Cancer, I give lots and lots of cancer, so what can I give you?”

The health department said this new statewide campaign is designed to get people to get vaccinated against infectious diseases like mumps, measles, HPV and the flu.

The branding team said they wanted to change how people talked about vaccines.

“That combination of that kind of storytelling has turned out to be really engaging and it’s really provocative and it has a lot of impact and people are reacting to it,” said Keith Goldberg, Sullivan’s creative director.

Goldberg said they’ve gotten positive responses from the medical community.

“You know, appreciating that it’s being pushed out and the tone and matter that it is, you know, without using scare tactics and keeping the dialogue human,” he said.

Some of the ads are already on Twitter. FOX13 showed one of them to parents Wednesday afternoon.

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a common virus that can lead to 6 types of cancers later in life. You can protect your child from ever developing these cancers with the HPV vaccine at ages 11-12. Learn more: https://t.co/dXgJ3mKV3L #ImmunizeTN #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/KuI6xZPNwb — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 2, 2019

“That’s kind of terrifying, I don’t think that would make me want to get my child vaccinated just because of that. And I think if a child actually knew what they were saying it might actually fear them as well,” said Krystal Stevenson.

FOX13 asked another parent if this ad would start a dialogue with their children about these different viruses.

“I think just commercials in general do that because kids are inquisitive, so I don’t know that they need a whole HPV germ character to do that. They might not even look at it,” said Christine Telford.

This campaign will run until next Fall 2020 on TV, in print, on billboards and as transit bus wraps.

A spokesperson with the state department of health said they gather data every year with the immunization status for children, so they hope these messages with hit home with parents.

These are the upcoming events where the Shelby County Health Department is providing immunizations:

Saturday, July 13; Back to School Family Affair; 800 Madison; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, July 25; FOX13 Supply Give-Away; Poplar Plaza Shopping Center; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27; Academy for Youth Empowerment; 70 North Bellevue Blvd. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 SCS Back to School Block Party; Parent/Student Center; Located behind SCS Board of Education; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, August 12; Back to School – 1st Day Event; Location TBA by SCS; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



