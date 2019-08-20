Tennessee State quarterback charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee State University quarterback has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual battery.
Demry Croft is charged with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery, according to indictments obtained by WZTV.
The indictments said the crimes happened back in Dec. 2018. He was indicted by a grand jury in a lengthy criminal process.
Croft, 22, missed the last five games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. According to reports, Croft had been the team's starting quarterback through the first portion of training camp in August.
TSU officials would not comment on his status with the team or the university. Croft is still listed on TSU's website as the team's quarterback.
He was booked and released from jail on Monday.
Below is the full statement from TSU regarding the indictments:
"The University is aware that a student athlete was arrested in a criminal matter. Due to federal and state student privacy laws, no further comment can be made at this time. However, the University takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community."
