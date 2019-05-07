  • Tennessee state trooper killed after losing control, hitting 2 tractor-trailers on I-40

    MADISON CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a major interstate.

    The accident happened on I-40 eastbound in Madison County near Jackson – at mile marker 74 – around 3:45 p.m. Monday. 

    State trooper Matthew Gatti, 24, was killed in the crash while responding to a call, according to a release from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

    Lt. Bill Miller said Gatti was driving eastbound on I-40 when he lost control, went sideways and hit a tractor-trailer -- and then another one.

    Officials said Gatti was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Gatti had three other siblings and a wife, according to his father. He started with the Madison County Sheriff's Office working at the correctional facility before joining THP in June 2018.

    Gatti was stationed in Haywood County but was a member of the Memphis district.

    According to TDOT, eastbound traffic was blocked and diverted at Exit 66. Westbound traffic was not affected. 

    Officials said the crash is expected to be clear by midnight. 

    Officials said the crash is under investigation, and no further details will be released until it is concluded.

    Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari reacted to the deadly accident on Twitter.

