0 Tennessee state trooper killed after losing control, hitting 2 tractor-trailers on I-40

MADISON CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a major interstate.

The accident happened on I-40 eastbound in Madison County near Jackson – at mile marker 74 – around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

MORE: “Please keep Trooper Gatti, his family and friends in your hearts and prayers. “ - TN Dept. Of safety and homeland security. @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 7, 2019

#BREAKING: State says @TNHighwayPatrol Trooper Matthew Gatti of the Memphis district was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. Large police presence on I-40EB just outside of Jackson. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/HSOYZAr7ub — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 7, 2019

State trooper Matthew Gatti, 24, was killed in the crash while responding to a call, according to a release from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Lt. Bill Miller said Gatti was driving eastbound on I-40 when he lost control, went sideways and hit a tractor-trailer -- and then another one.

Officials said Gatti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gatti had three other siblings and a wife, according to his father. He started with the Madison County Sheriff's Office working at the correctional facility before joining THP in June 2018.

Gatti was stationed in Haywood County but was a member of the Memphis district.

According to TDOT, eastbound traffic was blocked and diverted at Exit 66. Westbound traffic was not affected.

Officials said the crash is expected to be clear by midnight.

Today, we suffered a heartbreaking loss of one of our own. Trooper Matthew Gatti of @THPMemphis was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. We ask that you please keep Trooper Gatti, his family and friends in your hearts and prayers during this time. pic.twitter.com/lpEz8pTqAj — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) May 7, 2019

Officials said the crash is under investigation, and no further details will be released until it is concluded.

Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari reacted to the deadly accident on Twitter.

Our @TNHighwayPatrol officers put their lives on the line for Tennesseans across this state everyday. I’m always so grateful for their kindness & service at the #tnleg. So sorry to hear about Trooper Gatti, and I’m praying for his family. Thank you for your service, Trooper. https://t.co/MOveFZDH2l — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@RepAkbari) May 7, 2019

