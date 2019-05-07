  • Tennessee state trooper killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-40, officials say

    Updated:

    MADISON CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a major interstate.

    The accident happened on I-40 eastbound in Madison County near Jackson – at mile marker 74 – around 3:45 p.m. Monday. 

    State trooper Matthew Gatti was killed in the crash while responding to a call, according to a release from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

    The release said Gatti was from the Memphis district.

    According to TDOT, eastbound traffic is blocked and being diverted at Exit 66. Westbound traffic is not being affected. 

    Officials said the crash is expected to be clear by 10 p.m. 

    Officials said the crash is under investigation, and no further details will be released until it is concluded.

