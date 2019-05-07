Tennessee state trooper killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-40, officials say

MADISON CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a major interstate.
The accident happened on I-40 eastbound in Madison County near Jackson – at mile marker 74 – around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
#BREAKING: State says @TNHighwayPatrol Trooper Matthew Gatti of the Memphis district was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. Large police presence on I-40EB just outside of Jackson. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/HSOYZAr7ub— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 7, 2019
State trooper Matthew Gatti was killed in the crash while responding to a call, according to a release from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
The release said Gatti was from the Memphis district.
According to TDOT, eastbound traffic is blocked and being diverted at Exit 66. Westbound traffic is not being affected.
Officials said the crash is expected to be clear by 10 p.m.
Officials said the crash is under investigation, and no further details will be released until it is concluded.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
MEDIA: THP will be holding a press conference on the trooper involved crash that occurred on I-40 at the 74 mile marker. The location is the WELCOME CENTER at the 43 mile marker in Haywood County. The time will be 8:15 pm. @THPJackson @THPMemphis @TNDeptofSafety— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) May 7, 2019
