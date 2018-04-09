Tennessee student indicted, arrested for on-campus arson case

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A college student is behind bars after an arson at a fraternity house earlier this year, according to the TBI.
Philip Roper, 22, set the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on fire February 24th. The Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Roper with one count of Arson and one count of Burning Personal Property.
Trending stories:
- Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater
- Memphis teen admits to killing man because he followed him for several blocks, police say
- TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
He was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail Monday morning.
Roper's bond has been set at $7,500.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}