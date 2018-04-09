  • Tennessee student indicted, arrested for on-campus arson case

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A college student is behind bars after an arson at a fraternity house earlier this year, according to the TBI.

    Philip Roper, 22, set the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on fire February 24th. The Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Roper with one count of Arson and one count of Burning Personal Property.

    He was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail Monday morning. 

    Roper's bond has been set at $7,500. 

