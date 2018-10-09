  • Tennessee Task Force 1 heads to Florida to assist with rescues after Hurricane Michael

    Tennessee first responders are heading to Florida. 

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency requested Tennessee Task Force Type 1 Search and Rescue Team to standby at the Elgin Air Force Base in Elgin, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

    Many residents along the Coast are expected to be greatly affected as winds intensify and bring a dangerous threat of storm surge to the Florida Panhandle.  

    According to the Memphis Fire Department. approximately eighty responders including firefighters, doctors, engineers and canine Handlers are currently making preparations to deploy Tuesday morning. 

