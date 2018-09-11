Tennessee Task Force One heads to Virginia ahead of Hurricane Florence

Tennessee Task Force One is headed to Virginia to help people expected to be impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The hurricane is expected to hit the east coast as a Category 4. High winds, widespread power outages, and severe flooding are expected to come with the storm.
Tennessee Task Force One has a 12-hour drive to Fort A.P. Hill where they will be stationed until they are directed to start rescue operations.
One of the major challenges that will face the group could be cell service.
According to the task force's website, "Tennessee Task Force One is a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue response team. The team is designed to respond to a variety of disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons, storms and tornadoes, floods, dam failures, technological accidents, terrorist activities and hazardous materials releases where victims may be trapped, lost or injured. With only 4 hours notice, this nationally recognized group can be on its way with 80-90 highly trained members and thousands of dollars worth of specialized tools and equipment to a community in need."
A busy morning for TN Task Force One. They’re preparing to head out to Virginia ahead of #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/hJsnDJl3s2— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 11, 2018
