0 Tennessee Tax Free Weekend: What you need to know

Tax-free weekend begins Friday for shoppers in Tennessee.

Many people associate the tax holiday with school supplies, but the state exempts several items that benefit shoppers of all ages.

The weekend allows residents the chance to grab much-needed school supplies, clothing and more. But to take full advantage of the deals, make sure you know what you can and can not get tax-free.

The following 15 items are sold without state sales tax this weekend:

Diapers

Cloth and disposable diapers for children and adults are tax-free this weekend.

Rain Gear

Rain coats, rain hats and ponchos are tax-free. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Costumes

Halloween costumes and children’s novelty costumes are tax-free. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Wedding Dresses and Veils

Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Tuxedos

The item must be purchased, not rented. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Neckwear

Bow ties, long neck ties and scarves are tax-free. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Fitness clothes

Shorts, shirts, athletic bras, leotards, and tennis shoes are all tax-free. Cleats and ballet slippers are not included. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Tablet Computers

Many people know laptops and computers are exempt, but so are iPads and tablets. Keep in mind televisions and cell phones are not exempt. The state requires electronic purchases be less than $1,500 per item.

Bathing Suits

Summer might be coming to an end, but it never hurts to save money on a swimsuit for next year. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Prom Dresses

Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Sleepwear and Lingerie

Grab pajamas for the kids, and a nightgown for yourself. Underwear, bras, girdles and corsets are tax-free. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Graduation Caps and Gowns

The items must be purchased, not rented. Keep in mind, the state requires each piece of clothing to be less than $100.

Lunchboxes

Many people know about backpacks being tax-free, but lunch boxes are too! Keep in mind, the state requires school supplies to be less than $100 per item.

Baby Gear

Blankets, clothes, shoes, bibs and diapers are tax-free. Keep in mind, the state requires each item to be less than $100.

Hats and belts

Clothing accessories are tricky. Hats and belts are tax-free, but sunglasses and handbags are not tax-free. Keep in mind, the state requires each item to be less than $100.

You can review the list of all tax-exempt items and the list of all taxable items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website.

Tennessee’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 Friday morning, and ends at 11:59 Sunday night.

