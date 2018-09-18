  • Tennessee teacher jailed for alleged sexual battery of teen girl

    CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A former teacher has been jailed for alleged inappropriate contact with a teenage girl.

    Clarksville Police said Arthur Mulkey, 74, had the inappropriate contact with a girl under the age of 18. Following an investigation, police presented the case to a Grand Jury.

    Mulkey was indicted on four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $30,000 bond.

    FOX13's Nashville affiliate has reached out to Clarksville-Montgomery County School for more information.

