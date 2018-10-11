0 Tennessee Tech professor wanted for child porn charge may have fled U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A middle Tennessee college professor has been indicted for possession of child porn, but investigators believe he may have fled the United States.

Dr. Omar Elkeelany, a professor at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, is accused of having more than 100 child porn images on his work computer.

The grand jury indictment came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that Elkeelany might be in possession of child porn.

The professor's computers were seized and searched on the Tennessee Tech campus. Authorities said they found child porn on a computer.

On Oct. 1, a grand jury found probable cause that Elkeelany committed sexual exploitation of a minor, a

Class B felony, and issued an indictment charging him with possession of more than 100 images that depict minors engaged in sexual activity.

After the indictment, officers tried to locate Elkeelany and found he had fled the area. Investigators are now working with federal law enforcement authorities to locate the suspect, who they say may have fled outside the United States.

Right now, TTU told WZTV that the school is in the process of officially terminating Elkeelany. He resigned from his position as interim chair for the College of Engineering on Sept. 25 for a self-requested leave of absence.

Elkeelany started at Tech on Aug. 1, 2005 and was named interim chairperson of the Department of

Electrical and Computer Engineering on Jan. 2, 2018, after the retirement of the previous fulltime chairperson.

Anyone who knows Elkeelany's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

